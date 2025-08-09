WORLD
Nagasaki mayor warns of rising nuclear war threat on bombing anniversary
Japan will work to lead global efforts to bring about "a world without nuclear war and a world without nuclear weapons," says Premier Shigeru Ishiba.
August 9, 2025

Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki warned about an escalating threat of nuclear war on Saturday as the 80th anniversary of the US nuclear bombing of the city was commemorated, according to Kyodo News.

"This existential crisis of humanity has become imminent to each and every one of us living on Earth," Shiro Suzuki said in a peace declaration that was read during the annual ceremony.

He laid out a bleak outlook for the world that is plagued with a "vicious cycle of confrontation and fragmentation."

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba pledged to continue committing to not possessing, producing or permitting the introduction of nuclear weapons.

Japan will work to lead global efforts to bring about "a world without nuclear war and a world without nuclear weapons," said Ishiba.

The US dropped the plutonium bomb, "Fat Man," onto the port city of Nagasaki at 11.02 am local time (0202GMT) Aug. 9, 1945, after using the nuclear bomb on Hiroshima days earlier.

The bomb killed 74,000 in Nagasaki.

Japan formally surrendered Aug. 15, 1945, marking the end of World War II.

The commemoration event at Nagasaki Peace Park, located near the hypocentre, was attended by 94 countries and regions, unlike last year when a record 100 countries and regions attended the event.

The ceremony last year sparked controversy after the city excluded Israel amid its genocide in Gaza, prompting the US and other G7 ambassadors to skip the event.

This year, the city sent invitations to all nations with diplomatic missions in Japan.

SOURCE:AA
