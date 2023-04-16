WORLD
Chinese Defence Minister hails 'strong' Russia ties in Putin meeting
Defence Minister Li's trip to Russia - which will last until April 19 - comes weeks after an official visit to Moscow by China's leader Xi Jinping last month.
April 16, 2023

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu has hailed ties with Moscow during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

"We have very strong ties. They surpass the military-political alliances of the Cold War era... They are very stable," he said in translated remarks broadcast on Russian TV on Sunday.

He added that Russia-China ties have "already entered a new era".

"This is my first overseas visit since taking over as China's defence minister. I specifically chose Russia for this in order to emphasise the special nature and strategic importance of our bilateral ties," Li said.

In the meeting also attended by Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin welcomed military cooperation between Russia and China.

"We are also working actively through the military departments, regularly exchange useful information, cooperate in the field of military-technical cooperation, conduct joint exercises, " Putin said.

"This is, undoubtedly, another important area that strengthens the exclusively trusting, strategic nature of our relations," he added.

READ MORE: Citing Macron-Xi meeting, Trump says US lost influence in world

'New era'

During two days of talks, Putin and Xi hailed a "new era" in their relationship and discussed Beijing's proposals to end the Ukraine conflict.

Moscow and Beijing have over the past years ramped up cooperation, both driven by a desire to counterbalance US global dominance. Their partnership has only grown closer since Putin launched an offensive in Ukraine last February.

China has sought to portray itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict, but Washington has accused Beijing of mulling arms exports to Moscow - claims China denied.

READ MORE: "China's Xi tells Lula ties with Brazil a diplomatic priority for Beijing"

SOURCE:AFP
