POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Russian gymnast banned for one year for sporting pro-war 'Z' symbol
Ivan Kuliak, an artistic gymnast, had placed the letter 'Z' on his chest at a World Cup event in Doha in March.
Russian gymnast banned for one year for sporting pro-war 'Z' symbol
The symbol has been seen daubed on Russian tanks and vehicles in Ukraine and has come to symbolise support for the offensive. / Reuters Archive
May 18, 2022

A Russian gymnast who sported an insignia linked to his country's offensive in Ukraine on a medal podium has been banned for one year, a disciplinary panel said.

A disciplinary commission of the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation (GEF) found that Ivan Kuliak violated rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), the sport's ruling body.

"Mr Kuliak is not allowed to participate in any FIG-sanctioned event or competition organised by an affiliated FIG member federation for one year as of the date of this decision," GEF said.

Kuliak's singlet had the letter 'Z' prominently placed as he stood next to Ukraine's Kovtun Illia, the gold medallist at a World Cup event in Doha in March.

The 'Z' has been seen daubed on Russian tanks and vehicles in Ukraine and has come to symbolise support for the attack.

READ MORE:How ‘Z’ became a symbol of Russian pro-war propaganda

Russian and Belarusian gymnasts banned

The 20-year-old artistic gymnast must also return his bronze medal and prize money of $500 (500 Swiss francs).

He has 21 days to appeal against the punishment.

It had already been decided that all Russian and Belarusian gymnasts will be banned from future competitions.

"If the protective measures keeping Russian athletes from competing are still in place on 17 May 2023, the ban shall continue and expire six months after the removal of said measures," GEF said.

READ MORE: Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra gets Eurovision Song Contest trophy

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us