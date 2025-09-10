UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at Downing Street on Tuesday, following the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) meeting in London.

According to Downing Street, the leaders also discussed the situation in Doha, with Starmer condemning the recent Israeli attack and stressing the importance of avoiding further escalation in the region.

Regarding Ukraine, the two leaders reviewed the frontline situation and emphasised the need to provide Kiev with the necessary military capabilities.

Rutte briefed Starmer on discussions at the UDCG earlier in the day, where allies reaffirmed efforts to step up support, including through the Coalition of the Willing. Both leaders welcomed the integration of US contributions into the coalition's plan.