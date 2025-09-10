WORLD
2 min read
Maduro accuses US of using drug war as pretext to seize Venezuela’s natural resources
Venezuelan president claims US deployment in Caribbean is part of 'war plan' to control his country's oil, gas and gold reserves
Maduro accuses US of using drug war as pretext to seize Venezuela’s natural resources
Maduro also accused the US of having a "war plan" to "forge its hegemony" in the world, a goal he called "impossible." / Reuters
September 10, 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused the US of wanting to steal his country's oil, gas and gold, dismissing Washington’s stated motive for its recent military deployment in the Caribbean as a ruse.

"They are looking for many things. They are looking for oil, not drug trafficking," Maduro said during an interview with former leftist Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa.

"Venezuela has the main oil reserve in the world and has the fourth (largest) gas reserve, precisely in the Caribbean, where these people are commanding the fleet, and Venezuela has what could be the first gold reserve in the world," he added.

The accusations, made on Russia’s RT news channel in a new episode of the TV programme “Conversando con Correa,” came amid rising tensions between Caracas and Washington over a naval deployment ordered by the US in the Caribbean in waters close to Venezuela.

The US government claims the purpose of the deployment is an anti-drug operation.

"This is how the American empire is playing a dangerous role for our region, but a dangerous one for them too," Maduro said.

RelatedTRT World - Maduro masses 25,000 troops on Venezuelan borders as US warships close in

‘War plan’

Recommended

"They bring out their Hollywood stories, where Maduro is the bad guy in the film and they are the good ones. They seek to use military intimidation to defend their far-right and imperial interests."

Maduro also accused the US of having a "war plan" to "forge its hegemony" in the world, a goal he called "impossible."

He further claimed that the US is "the world center for drug trafficking" and runs "all the drug trafficking in South America and the world," warning that the real mafias and cartels are in the United States.

The US has deployed eight military vessels with missiles and a nuclear-powered submarine to the Caribbean and last week ordered F-35 fighter jets to be sent to an air base in Puerto Rico.

"They are aiming ​​​​​​​1,200 missiles at our heads," Maduro warned.

In response to the US naval presence, Venezuela has moved its own ships, enlisted millions of militiamen and deployed a "special resource" of military presence in five regions of the country located on the Caribbean and Atlantic coasts.

RelatedTRT World - Venezuela's Maduro says differences with US don't justify conflict
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Hamas calls US 'accomplice' in Israel's Qatar attack as funerals held in Doha
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
Netanyahu vows 'no Palestinian state' as he approves illegal West Bank settlement plan
UNSC condemns attack on Doha but avoids naming Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UAE president's Gulf visit aims for regional coordination following Israeli attack on Doha: aide
Israel's terrorist attack on truce negotiators in Qatar won't change Gaza ceasefire demands: Hamas
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker
European Parliament backs Gaza resolution, eyes suspension of Israel support
Ireland to skip Eurovision 2026 over Israel's participation; Slovenia, Spain to follow
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
Qatar holds funeral for victims of Israel's Doha attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us