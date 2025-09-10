Poland said that it downed drone-type objects that repeatedly violated its airspace during Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets.

"As a result of today's attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory, there was an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace by drone-type objects," the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command said on Wednesday on X social media platform.

It said the act "created a real threat" to the country and Polish forces used weapons against the intruding objects.

Polish and allied radars tracked several dozen objects, and some unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that violated airspace could have posed a threat and were shot down, it said.

Authorities ordered residents in the most threatened regions — Podlaskie, Mazowieckie and Lubelskie provinces — to remain at home while military operations continue.

"We emphasise that military operations are ongoing and we appeal for people to stay at home," it said.

Searching for downed drones

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that an operation was underway and that the army was using weapons against the objects.

He said he is in constant communication with President Karol Nawrocki and Defence Minister Wladysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Tusk said he also briefed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the current situation and the measures taken regarding objects violating their airspace.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland is in constant contact with NATO command. He said the Territorial Defense Forces have been activated for ground searches of downed drones.

Airports closed