Türkiye's iconic actor Cuneyt Arkin passes away at age 85
Legendary Turkish actor Cuneyt Arkin, who starred in hundreds of movies during the golden age of Turkish cinema, dies after he suffered a cardiac arrest.
Arkin left his job as a physician and became a leading figure of the Yesilcam. / AA
June 28, 2022

Famous Turkish actor Cuneyt Arkin has died at the age of 85, hospital sources have said.

The actor, who gave the Turkish Yesilcam movie industry many blockbusters, died at a hospital in Istanbul where he was taken after he suffered a cardiac arrest at home.

The veteran actor, whose real name was Fahrettin Cureklibatir, was born in 1937 in the central Eskisehir province and acted in over 300 movies.

A graduate of Istanbul Medical School, Arkin left his job as a physician and became a leading figure of the Yesilcam.

Arkin is one of the most famous actors in 'Yesilcam cinema' which refers to the era between1970's and 1980's, that most cinematographers refer as the golden age of Turkish cinema.

