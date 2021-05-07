CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Kashmir sapphire, Italian tiara on sale at Sotheby's auction
Largest Kashmir sapphire ever auctioned and a royal tiara are the stars of this year's May magnificent jewels sales in Geneva.
Kashmir sapphire, Italian tiara on sale at Sotheby's auction
A staff holds a 1930s sapphire and diamond brooch, featuring the largest Kashmir sapphire ever to appear at auction, during a preview at Sotheby's before their auction in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 6, 2021. / Reuters
May 7, 2021

A tiara passed down through generations of Italy's royal family will be among the highlights at a Sotheby's auction of jewels in Geneva next week that will also feature the largest Kashmir sapphire ever to appear at auction –– a 55.19-carat oval gem. 

Dating to the second half of the 19th century, the tiara was a wedding gift to Maria Vittoria dal Pozzo upon her marriage in 1867 to Amadeo I of Savoy, later king of Spain.

The tiara features graduated scroll motifs set with diamonds and natural pearls and is on sale with an estimate price of $1 million to $1.5 million.

"It's a true, beautiful and historic piece which has remained in the House of Savoy for over 150 years," said Benoit Repellin, head of magnificent jewels sales at Sotheby's.

Keen to attract the interest of a new generation, Sotheby's created an Instagram filter that allows people to create a picture of themselves wearing the Savoy tiara in a sumptuous Italian palace.

Largest Kashmir sapphire

The May 11 sale also features large diamonds and coloured gemstones, including a 1930s sapphire and diamond brooch featuring the largest Kashmir sapphire ever to appear at auction - a 55.19-carat oval gem - alongside a Kashmir sapphire weighing 25.97 carats.

Estimated to fetch $2 million to $3 million, it belonged to an heiress of the Guinness brewery fortune, said Olivier Wagner, senior director of the jewellery department at Sotheby's.

Kashmir sapphires are sought after as they were discovered at the end of the 19th century and the mines were only exploited over 20 years, he told Reuters.

"The only way to find them is to buy them at auction," he said.

"Kashmir sapphires are among the rarest coloured gemstones known to man," said Repellin, head of magnificent jewels sales at Sotheby's in Geneva.

"These gems have over the years acquired an almost legendary status."

Other standout items include a pendant set with a 104.40 carat pear emerald, mounted by US jeweller Harry Winston, offered by Sotheby's for $1-1.5 million.

READ MORE:Pak's NFT digital art fetches $16.8M at Sotheby's

READ MORE: 'Flawless' white diamond could bring over $33 million in London auction

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us