From Washington to Beijing, several countries are racing to secure rare earth minerals that are crucial for technologies ranging from electric vehicles to advanced defence systems.

But few pause to ask why these critical minerals sound like they belong in a fantasy novel.

Promethium, neodymium, thulium… these may sound like spells from Harry Potter, but they are actually rare earth elements that are essential to our modern world.

Their strange names tell fascinating stories of scientific blunders, mythological inspiration, and fierce national ambition spanning 300 years.

The 17 rare earth elements, despite their misleading name, are neither rare nor earths.

The linguistic confusion began in 1788 when a Swedish miner found an unusual black rock near the village of Ytterby .

The ore was called "rare" because it had never been seen before and "earth" because that was the 18th-century geological term for rocks that could be dissolved in acid.

This misunderstanding was just the start of a naming journey that would involve stolen fire from the ancient Greek gods, mistaken identities, and mythical lands at the edge of the world.

The element named after a fire thief

Of all the rare earth names, promethium carries the heaviest symbolic meaning.

Scientists discovered this radioactive element in 1945, right in the middle of the atomic bomb project at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee.

The timing couldn't have been more sensational. At that time, humanity split the atom and witnessed nuclear destruction that ended WWII and scarred entire generations.

The American scientists needed a name that captured both the triumph and terror of their achievement.

They turned to Greek mythology, where Prometheus was the Titan who stole fire from Mount Olympus. Then he gave it to humans, enabling civilisation but earning himself an eternal punishment – he would be an eagle eating his own liver every day, only for it to grow back each night.

Scientists explained why they chose the term Prometheus, “who stole fire from heaven for the use of mankind and for his audacity was chained to a mountain by the gods and set upon by vultures. This name not only symbolises the dramatic way in which the element may be produced in quantity as a result of man‘s harnessing of the energy of nuclear fission, but also warns man of the impending danger of punishment by the vulture of war.”

Grace Mary Coryell, wife of one of the discoverers, suggested the name. The scientists explained it would symbolise “both the daring and the possible misuse of mankind's intellect”.

The Swedish village that lent its name to four elements

This time, imagine a small mining village becoming so famous that it gets to name not one, but four elements on the periodic table. That's the remarkable story of Ytterby, Sweden.

This village's quarry, which operated from the late 1700s until 1933, produced minerals containing nine rare earth elements.

Scientists honoured this productivity by naming most of the elements after the village: yttrium; erbium, terbium, ytterbium, scandium (after Scandinavia); holmium (after Stockholm); dysprosium (‘hard to get’) and lutetium (after the Latin name for Paris, where it was finally isolated).

Another piece of a similar black ore was found to contain yet another element, which was called gadolinium.

No other place on Earth has named so many elements.