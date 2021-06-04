CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Uproar over child marriage scenes in Indonesia soap opera
"Suara Hati Istri", which means "a wife's innermost thoughts", sparks backlash after it cast a 14-year-old as the wife in a polygamous marriage.
Uproar over child marriage scenes in Indonesia soap opera
Scene from controversial soap opera with actor Panji Saputra and teen Lea Ciarachel Fourneaux taken as screengrab from Indosiar Television networks YouTube channel, on June 4, 2021.
June 4, 2021

An Indonesian soap opera has sparked an uproar after it cast a 14-year-old as the wife of a man in a polygamous marriage.

The drama, Suara Hati Istri [a wife's innermost thoughts], featured teen Lea Ciarachel Fourneaux and co-star Panji Saputra in several intimate scenes.

The actor portrayed a teenager forced to become the third wife of a wealthy businessman after he paid for her ill father's medical bills.

Polygamy is not uncommon in the Muslim-majority nation. 

But the show triggered a widespread backlash this week as critics accused producers of normalising child marriage, which is illegal.

READ MORE: Online child abuse spikes during Covid-19 lockdowns

Broadcaster halts programme

"This is the time to stop normalising and glorifying child marriage," said advocacy group Jakarta Feminist on its Instagram account.

"A sexual relationship between an adult and a minor is paedophilia."

Fourneaux said online that she was not uncomfortable starring in the role as a teen wife.

But the Indonesian Broadcasting Commission said it has ordered a halt to the programme until producers change the cast and storyline.

The legal age for marriage in Indonesia is 19. 

Child marriage remains prevalent in some regions, however, due to poverty and a lack of educational and job opportunities for many women.

READ MORE: Child marriage remains a problem in Canada and the US

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us