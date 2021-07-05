CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Metropolitan Opera enters deal with stagehands locked out amid Covid-19
The stagehands’ contract expired last July 31 and the union had been locked out since December 8. The company has not performed since March 11, 2020, because of the pandemic, canceling 276 performances plus an international tour.
Metropolitan Opera enters deal with stagehands locked out amid Covid-19
Dancer Sabrina Olivieri dances in front of the Revson Fountain in the Lincoln Center, home to the Metropolitan Opera House and New York City Ballet, in New York City on September 26, 2020. / Reuters
July 5, 2021

The Metropolitan Opera has reached an agreement on a labour contract with its locked out stagehands, the second of three major deals needed to resume performances in September following the pandemic.

The agreement was reached early on Saturday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is subject to ratification by the union, which could take place as early as Tuesday.

The deal was first reported by the website Operawire.

Met spokeswoman Lee Abrahamian did not respond to a mess age seeking comment and Jamie Horwitz, spokesman for Local One of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), declined comment Sunday.

READ MORE: Opera singer Castellino sings 'Rise to Mars' to inspire future scientists

Season to kick off with "Fire Shut Up in My Bones"

The stagehands’ contract expired last July 31 and the union had been locked out since December 8.

The Met reached an agreement in May with the American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents the orchestra. Its contract with Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians, which represents the orchestra, expires July 31, and negotiations are ongoing.

The company has not performed since March 11, 2020, because of the pandemic, cancelling 276 performances plus an international tour.

The Met announced plans to resume with a Verdi Requiem on September 11 to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The season is to start on Septebmer 27 with the Met premiere of Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones.”

READ MORE:Slums in Argentina host the opera

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us