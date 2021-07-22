CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Iconic gun that killed Billy the Kid goes on auction
One of the most iconic weapons of the American Wild West is expected to fetch up to $3 million at an auction next month.
Iconic gun that killed Billy the Kid goes on auction
The Colt single action revolver used by Sheriff Pat Garrett to kill US outlaw Billy the Kid in July 1881 is seen in an undated photo before an auction at Bonhams in Los Angeles. / Reuters
July 22, 2021

One of the most iconic weapons of the American Wild West goes up for auction next month with the sale of the gun that killed 19th century outlaw Billy the Kid.

Sheriff Pat Garrett's Colt single action revolver is expected to fetch between $2 million and $3 million at auction, Bonhams auction house said on Wednesday.

He used the firearm to take down gunfighter Billy the Kid in 1881 after a months-long pursuit,

Bonhams described the gun as "the most iconic treasure of early Western history" in the United States.

The gun comes from the collection of Texas couple Jim and Theresa Earle who amassed Western firearms and other artifacts for some 50 years. Jim Earle died in 2019, and his family is now selling the collection.

A pop culture icon

Billy the Kid was a wanted man in Arizona and New Mexico, having killed eight men. Garrett tracked him down to a ranch in Fort Sumner, New Mexico and shot and killed him on July 14, 1881.

Their story has been chronicled in pop culture for almost 100 years, including in movies such as "Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid" and "Young Guns."

Other highlights of the auction on August 27 in Los Angeles include the double-barrel shotgun that Billy the Kid used in his April 1881 escape from a New Mexico courthouse. It carries a pre-sale estimate of $200,000 to $300,000.

Garrett's contract for the 1881 book he wrote about Billy the Kid is expected to fetch between $8,000 and $12,000. The modified Springfield rifle that was buried alongside lawman and gunfighter Wild Bill Hickock in South Dakota in August 1876 is expected to fetch up to $200,000.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us