WORLD
4 MIN READ
Italexit: Can the party cut Italy out of the EU?
Newly launched Italexit party seeks to solidify Eurosceptic sentiment as the country struggles to revive its coronavirus-hit economy.
Italexit: Can the party cut Italy out of the EU?
Italian Senator Gianluigi Paragone speaks to media outside the Italian Senate in this still image taken from video, in Rome, Italy March 24, 2018. Video taken March 24, 2018. / Reuters
July 27, 2020

Populist Italian senator, Gianluigi Paragone, announced the formal birth of “Italexit” on Thursday, two days after meeting with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, a man who played a key role in facilitating the UK’s departure from the European Union.

Paragone, who is also a former TV journalist, said: “We can no longer be blackmailed by countries that offend the great prestige of Italy.”

His political movement is seeking to capitalise on anti-Brussels sentiment, which was on the rise as the EU dithered in helping Rome grapple with the coronavirus crisis at the beginning of the pandemic. 

But with Italy and the EU reaching a deal on Tuesday in order to launch an economic recovery fund worth 750 billion euros, the bloc's supporters felt encouraged to vouch for renewed Eurocentric cohesion and vision. 

Paragone however stressed that just only a “really sovereign state”, like the UK, could address the economic crisis amidst the ongoing pandemic.

How will Italexit come about?

Paragone was serving as Senator from within the 5-Star Movement in 2018, but was expelled soon after his party formed an alliance with the pro-European Democratic Party (PD) last year. Paragone left it due to his fierce opposition to the political pact, and his critical attitude towards Brussels institutions. 

Despite populist Lega Nord’s leader Matteo Salvini softening his hard-line against the EU, the timing of Paragone’s move looks questionable, coming as the EU reached a deal on Tuesday to launch the economic recovery fund.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said 28 percent of the fund would be for Italy in a mix of grants and loans and that it could “change the face of the country”. 

“The others want to change Europe, we want to quit,” Paragone said after the EU deal was struck. 

Eurosceptics, like Paragone, have been blaming the EU for the country’s chronic economic stagnation and its difficulties in handling migrant arrivals from Africa.

What the Italian public think about leaving the EU

A Eurobarometer survey in 1998 showed 69 percent of Italians supported EU membership, while in 2002, after the introduction of euro notes and coins, Italy was the second most pro-euro nation after Luxembourg, with 79 percent expressing a positive opinion. 

However, a survey by pollster SWG at the end of May, showed just 39 percent of Italians said they trusted the EU.

According to another survey conducted by Tecne in April, 42 percent of respondents said they would leave the EU - that had jumped from 26 percent in November 2018.

One in four Italians said they would stay in the union if the EU allocates concrete measures for Italy.

Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us