Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' rakes in over $280M worldwide
'Tenet' is the first major studio release to launch during the pandemic, and its numbers show the industry's challenge of attracting customers amid a health crisis.
American actor, John David Washington is seen on the Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi action “Tenet” poster.
September 29, 2020

Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" has topped $280 million worldwide, dominating a mild US box office with $3.4 million at 2,850 locations in its fourth weekend to go past $41 million in four weeks.

The Warner Bros tentpole, which carries a hefty $200 million price tag, took in a weekend total of $19.2 million worldwide in 58 markets. 

The US posting the top number with a 26 percent decline, followed by Japan with $3 million in its second weekend and a 30 percent decline.

"Tenet" is the first major studio release to launch during the pandemic, and its smallish numbers underline the industry's challenge of attracting customers amid a health crisis.

READ MORE: Warner won't share detailed 'Tenet' box office numbers

Disney's "Mulan", which isn't getting a theatrical release in the US, grossed $3.4 million in 20 markets to lift it to $64 million worldwide. 

"The New Mutants" took in $2.5 million worldwide, including $1.1 million in the US, five weeks after being released.

The estimates were released three days after Disney postponed the release of a trio of fall blockbusters, Marvel's "Black Widow," Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" and Kenneth Branagh's "Death on the Nile," by several months.

Those delays were the latest in a long line of titles pushed out of the summer and fall due to coronavirus.

Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Box Office Pro, said it's no surprise that the US moviegoing business is subdued amid the pandemic.

"This weekend is continuing what's now expected to become a trend of quieter weekends at the domestic box office in the early autumn weeks following numerous release delays since 'Tenet' opened," he added. 

"It's another good news, bad news scenario as 'Tenet' itself and other films are displaying stronger legs than typically seen in pre-pandemic times, but the volume of total business in the market is lacking due to modest consumer awareness, the absence of four-quad films, and no promotional engine usually driven by the Los Angeles and New York markets."

READ MORE:"Tenet" opens with $20M in North America after pandemic delays

Currently, about 75 percent of US markets are open but the key Los Angeles and New York markets remain closed along with most of the rest of California, North Carolina, Michigan, New Mexico, Seattle-Tacoma and Portland. 

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with Comscore, estimated that only 58 percent of theaters are currently open in North America.

"The marketplace is as expected sleepy and uncertain," he added, "However, there is at least some encouraging news in the fact that where people have the option, film fans are heading to the movie theater while others are seeking out the big screen experience even in neighboring cities if their local multiplex is unavailable."

SOURCE:Reuters
