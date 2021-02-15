CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Robot artist Ai-Da ready for her first art exhibition
Ai-Da, a humanoid AI robot created by Leeds engineers and named after mathematician Ada Lovelace, uses AI algorithms to create artwork that comments on the current and future uses of artificial intelligence.
Robot artist Ai-Da ready for her first art exhibition
Ai-Da is composed of different AI and computer programmes.
February 15, 2021

The world's first robot artist is set to have her first exhibition in London's Design Museum.

The exhibition, Ai-Da Self Portraits, is to open in May 2021 and will present three large scale self-portraits.

Ai-Da, a humanoid AI robot created by Leeds engineers and named after mathematician Ada Lovelace, uses AI algorithms to create artwork that comments on the current and future uses of artificial intelligence. 

She is composed of different AI and computer programmes, robotics, silicone, and human influences and inputs. 

The exhibition questions the nature of human identity and creativity in self portraits created by someone who does not have a self.

READ MORE: The new Picasso? Meet Ai-Da the robot artist

The exhibition has the world's first AI font devised by an artist robot, to signify language produced by AI language models.

Ai-Da was devised by Gallery Director Aidan Meller, with academic research by Researcher and Curator Lucy Seal, and she was made by Engineered Arts Ltd, and PhD students from the University of Oxford. 

“If Ai-Da does just one important thing, it would be to get us considering the confusion in human/machine relations, and encouraging us to think more carefully and more slowly about the choices we make for our future – there are clear advantages that need to be developed and celebrated, however, Orwell and Huxley’s cautionary messages still remain relevant and we would do well to take heed,” Lucy Seal said.

READ MORE: Makers of Sophia the robot plan mass rollout

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Iran says Israeli attacks pose 'unprecedented' threat to global peace
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us