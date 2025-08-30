Thousands protested against Israel's siege of Gaza on the sidelines of the Venice Film Festival, seeking to move the spotlight from movie drama to real-world trauma.

Organised by left-wing political groups in northeast Italy, Saturday’s demonstration began in the early evening a few kilometres from the festival where George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Emma Stone have walked the red carpet in recent days.

"The entertainment industry has the advantage of being followed a lot, and so they should take a position on Gaza," Marco Ciotola, a 31-year-old computer scientist from Venice, told AFP at the rally.

"I don't say that everyone needs to say 'genocide', but at least everyone needs to take a position, because this is not a political situation. This is a human situation."

"We all know what is happening and it's not possible that it carries on," said Claudia Poggi, a teacher holding a Palestinian flag as people shouted "Stop the Genocide!" and "Free Palestine".

The Gaza war was one of the main talking points in the lead-up to the festival due to an open letter denouncing the Israeli government and calling on the festival to speak out against the war more clearly.

The letter, drafted by a group called Venice4Palestine, has garnered more than 2,000 signatures from film professionals, including directors Guillermo del Toro and Todd Field, according to organisers.

A similar initiative was organised at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

"The objective of the letter was to bring Gaza and Palestine to the core of the public conversation in Venice and that is what has happened," Venice4Palestine co-founder and director Fabiomassimo Lozzi told AFP.