Tebas has led the Spanish football league since 2013 and resigned earlier in December to trigger new elections.
President of La Liga Javier Tebas attends the premiere of the Cirque du Soleil's "Messi10" show in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2019. / Reuters Archive
December 23, 2019

Javier Tebas was reelected president of La Liga on Monday with a four-year mandate, after running unopposed.

Tebas has led the Spanish football league since 2013 and resigned earlier in December to trigger new elections.

"Following the presentation of a single candidacy for the presidency ... and this being valid, Javier Tebas is definitively named president of La Liga for a period of four years, without the need to hold an extraordinary general assembly," La Liga said in a statement.

Tebas, 57, previously stood down in 2016 before being reelected unopposed. 

He was the only candidate standing for the election originally scheduled for next October.

He explained earlier this month the early poll was to "give the greatest level of stability" to the LFP with the bidding for La Liga's TV rights for 2022-25 begin "between March and June 2021 ... too close to the original election schedule".

"I don't think it's a very good idea to have dialogue with other actors with a mandate that expires in a few months," he said.

"The person who has to do it should do so with the backing of the clubs at least for four years."

SOURCE:Reuters
