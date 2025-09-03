Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking and their families have rallied in front of the Capitol, pressing American Congress to mandate greater disclosure in the criminal investigation into the late financier, and announced the release of their own "client list".

Around 100 Epstein abuse victims, joined by other sexual abuse survivors, attended a joint news conference on Wednesday held by lawmakers Thomas Massie, Ro Khanna, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The protests came a day after House Oversight Committee publicly posted the files it has received from the Justice Department on the sex trafficking investigations into Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, responding to mounting pressure in Congress to force more disclosure in the case.

Urging the Trump administration to release all files and "secrecy" surrounding them, a survivor told media that: "Transparency is justice. Stand with us and declare that no politicians, no billionaires, and no world leaders are above the law.

Let me announce now. Several of us, Epstein survivors, have been discussing creating our own list of names. We know the names. Many of us were abused by them. We will confidently compile the names we all know were regularly in the Epstein world."

"We know who abused us. We saw who came and went. This list will be survivor-led—for survivors," the victim said.

Another survivor, Marina Lacerda, previously known as "minor victim one" in the 2019 indictment of Epstein, stated: "I would like them to give all the victims transparency and release these files to show what happened. It's not only for the victims but for the American people as well."

Haley Robson, a survivor, requested a meeting with US President Donald Trump to clarify the legitimacy of the Epstein files and investigation.

During a press briefing in the Oval Office, Trump faced questions about whether the Department of Justice was shielding any allies or contributors.

Trump stated it's a "Democrat hoax that never ends," likening it to "the Kennedy situation," and suggesting a focus on "the greatness of our country."

Greene on Epstein's foreign connections

"A nation that allows rich and powerful men to traffic and abuse young girls without consequence is a nation that has lost its moral and spiritual core," Khanna said.

Around the news conference, a large crowd gathered with signs that said, "Believe the survivors," and "Unlock the Epstein files."