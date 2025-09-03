President Donald Trump hosted new Polish President Karol Nawrocki on Wednesday at the White House with a military flyover and an offer to send more US troops to the eastern European ally.

Both leaders also discussed efforts to end the war in Ukraine, where Trump's peacemaking efforts have been struggling to get traction.

Trump called it a "stupid war" and said he thought ending it would have been "much easier" for him.

"It's going to get done," he vowed to reporters in the Oval Office, with Nawrocki at his side.

Nawrocki, a nationalist historian and fervent Trump supporter, was in Washington for his first foreign visit as president after having visited the US leader to seek his backing during the Polish election campaign.

Trump gave him a warm welcome, including an offer to boost the US military footprint in Poland.

"We'll put more there if they want," he said in the Oval Office. "We're with Poland all the way and we'll help Poland protect itself."

Nawrocki praised the US troop presence and said it was "the first time in history" that Poland had been happy to host foreign troops, while stressing that Warsaw aims to keep increasing its own military spending within the NATO alliance.

The White House said a flyover by F-16 and F-35 jets during Nawrocki's arrival commemorated the death of a Polish F-16 jet pilot killed last week while preparing for an air show.

Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said in a statement to AFP that the flyover, which featured a so-called "missing-man formation," was staged to "honour the memory of a brave Polish fighter pilot, whose life was tragically taken too soon, and capture the special relationship between our two countries."