CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Family: Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies
"The Money family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning," a statement published by Variety says.
Family: Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies
Eddie Money performs in The Pavilion at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on August 31, 2013, in Coconut Creek, FL. / AP
September 13, 2019

A publicist for Eddie Money says the rock star has died after he recently announced he had stage 4 esophageal cancer. 

Cindy Ronzoni provided a statement from the family saying he died peacefully on Friday morning in Los Angeles. He was 70.

The husky-voiced, blue collar performer was known for such hits as "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight." In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for "Take Me Home Tonight," which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

Money announced in August that he had esophageal cancer on an episode of his reality TV series "Real Money." That episode aired on Thursday night on AXS TV.

"I thought I was just going in to get a checkup, and he told me I got cancer," Money said on the show. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us