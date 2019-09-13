A publicist for Eddie Money says the rock star has died after he recently announced he had stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Cindy Ronzoni provided a statement from the family saying he died peacefully on Friday morning in Los Angeles. He was 70.

The husky-voiced, blue collar performer was known for such hits as "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight." In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for "Take Me Home Tonight," which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

Money announced in August that he had esophageal cancer on an episode of his reality TV series "Real Money." That episode aired on Thursday night on AXS TV.

"I thought I was just going in to get a checkup, and he told me I got cancer," Money said on the show.