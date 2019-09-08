POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Turkey win silver medal in EuroVolley 2019
Turkey become silver medalists in 2019 CEV Volleyball European Championship over 2-3 loss to Serbia in women's final.
Serbian team was defending its title. / AA
September 8, 2019

Turkish women's national volleyball team became the 2019 CEV Volleyball European Championship runners-up, losing Sunday's epic final to Serbia 2-3.

Top seed Serbia won the nail-biting final match against the tournament's host nation Turkey in the capital Ankara with the sets of 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 22-25 and 15-13.

Turkey lost the final despite the huge support of Turkish fans at the Ankara Sports Hall.

So Turkey were given their silver medal after finishing the EuroVolley 2019 in the second spot.

World No. 12, Turkey had their best result in the 2003 European Championship as they had earned the silver medal.

Meanwhile Italy completed this tournament in the third place, returning home with bronze medal.

Italy beat Poland 3-0 with 25-23, 25-20, 26-24.

SOURCE:AA
