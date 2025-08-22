WORLD
3 min read
Thai ex-PM Thaksin cleared of royal defamation charges
Thaksin Shinawatra was acquitted of royal insult charges tied to decade-old comments, but his political dynasty still faces turmoil.
Thai ex-PM Thaksin cleared of royal defamation charges
Thai ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra greets supporters on return from self-exile after landing at Bangkok's Don Mueang airport on August 22, 2023. / AFP
19 hours ago

Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was cleared on Friday of royal defamation charges, relieving one of the threats to his embattled dynasty, which has dominated Thai politics for two decades.

Thaksin's family has long jousted with the nation's pro-military, pro-monarchy elite who view their populist movement as a threat to Thailand's traditional social order.

Their tenure as a defining force in Thai politics has unfolded in a saga of coups, street protests and court cases as they have grappled for the kingdom's levers of power.

The 76-year-old Thaksin had faced up to 15 years in prison under laws criminalising criticism of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his family, but was cleared after a trial that unfolded over two months.

"The court dismissed the charges against Thaksin, ruling that the evidence presented was insufficient," his lawyer Winyat Chatmontree told reporters at Thailand's Criminal Court in Bangkok.

RelatedTRT Global - Thai ex-PM Thaksin returns home after six months in custody

However, his dynasty remains on the ropes, with his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, currently suspended as prime minister and facing her own reckoning next week, as a court decision is due that could see her removed from office.

Thaksin left the court ahead of his lawyer, smiling and telling the press his case was "dismissed" without providing any further comment.

"The court has done its job properly, but I don't think we can relax yet," said 66-year-old food vendor Kamol Orahanta, among around 150 Thaksin supporters gathered outside the court.

"I believe there are still some haters who will try to topple him by other means," he told AFP.

The case stemmed from decade-old remarks Thaksin made in South Korean media relating to the 2014 military coup that overthrew his sister Yingluck.

Even after his acquittal, AFP noted it could not report his comments in detail, as Thailand’s strict lese-majeste law is so severe that doing so might itself trigger criminal charges.

A polarising political legacy

Loved and loathed in almost equal measure, Shinawatra transformed Thai politics in the early 2000s with populist policies that won him and his party loyalty from the rural masses.

Recommended

But that success came at a cost: he and his family were despised by Thailand’s powerful elites and conservative establishment, who viewed his rule as corrupt, authoritarian, and socially destabilising.

Thaksin was born on July 26, 1949, into one of the most prominent ethnic Chinese families in northern Chiang Mai province.

Before entering politics, he worked as a police officer and amassed a vast fortune founding telecom giant Shin Corp.

RelatedTRT Global - How will Thaksin Shinawatra's return shape the future of Thai politics?

His political rise began in 2001 when he was elected as Thailand’s first premier to serve a full term.

Despite his economic policies helping rural voters through cash handouts and debt relief, his “war on drugs,” which reportedly led to around 2,800 extrajudicial killings, drew international criticism.

Thaksin was re-elected in a landslide in 2005 but was soon dogged by corruption allegations and controversy over the tax-free sale of Shin Corp shares.

His government was toppled by a military coup in 2006 while he was at the United Nations in New York.

Following the coup, his assets were frozen, and he entered 15 years of self-imposed exile.

Throughout that time, he maintained influence over Thai politics, often addressing supporters via social media platforms under the alias “Tony Woodsome.”

Thaksin’s political legacy continues through his family.

His sister Yingluck became prime minister in 2011, and his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra took over leadership of the Pheu Thai party, becoming prime minister last year.

However, Paetongtarn is currently suspended and faces a critical court ruling over a leaked call regarding a border dispute with Cambodia.

RelatedTRT Global - Thailand, Cambodia clash in heavy fighting for the second day as death toll mounts
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Hungary says won't be dragged into war after attack on pipeline bringing Russian oil
Thai ex-PM Thaksin cleared of royal defamation charges
China to host global leaders at SCO summit amid 'power politics'
Screen time over! Japanese city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit
Powerful 7.5 earthquake hits south of Chile, tsunami risk downgraded
Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem slams Israel's army as 'Nazis'
Thai court to deliver ruling in ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra's royal insult case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel weighs cutting water supply to northern Gaza to forcibly push Palestinians south
Judge rules Trump's former lawyer, Alina Habba, unlawfully served as US attorney
Colombia rocked by twin attacks leaving 13 dead
Supreme Court lets Trump slash $783M in research funding in anti-DEI push
US says all 55 million visas subject to review
Bangladesh cancels visa requirements for Pakistani officials for first time since 1971
Türkiye: Israeli policies fuel Syria instability, threaten region
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us