The military action movie due for release in June 2020, sees the return of Tom Cruise’s cocky fighter pilot more than 30 years after the original movie launched his career as a global action star.
Tom Cruise delights fans with first look at 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Actor Tom Cruise speaks at Comic-Con in San Diego, California, U.S. July 18, 2019 in this still image of a video obtained from social media. / Reuters
July 19, 2019

“Top Gun” roared back on Thursday when Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at Comic-Con to show the first trailer for the long-awaited sequel to his military action movie.

“Top Gun: Maverick,” due for release in June 2020, sees the return of Cruise’s cocky fighter pilot more than 30 years after the original movie launched his career as a global action star.

“I was always asked ‘When are you going to do another one?’ Well, you’ve been very patient with me. I felt like it was my responsibility to really deliver for you,” Cruise told fans gathered for the annual Comic-Con movie, television and comic book event in San Diego, according to entertainment website Deadline.

The trailer shows Cruise wearing Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s famous leather jacket, racing on a motorcycle and flying a fighter jet through a narrow snow-filled canyon.

The sequel picks up decades after the 1986 box-office hit and features actor Miles Teller as the son of Anthony Edwards’ pilot Goose, who is killed during a training exercise in the first movie.

“Top Gun: Maverick” also stars Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, who reprises his rule as Maverick’s rival Iceman.

