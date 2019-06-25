CULTURE
Toy Story 4 breaks global box office record for animated movies
The highly anticipated fourth episode in the story about Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep and the rest of Andy's toys - has broken the global box office record for an animated film.
Cast member Tom Hanks attends the UK premiere of "Toy Story 4" in London, Britain, June 16, 2019. / Reuters
June 25, 2019

"Toy Story 4" romped to the top of the North American box office with an opening weekend of $120.9 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday.

The film, which sees Woody, Buzz Lightyear and a fretful spork named Forky take a road trip, left the rest of the competition in the dust, even though it fell short of industry estimates.

It booked the fourth-highest ever opening for an animated film in domestic markets.

This fourth "Toy Story" again features the unmistakable voice of Tom Hanks as Woody, the ever-eager but empty-holstered cowboy doll, and Tim Allen as the impulsive Buzz ("To infinity, and beyond!")

With the Disney/Pixar film receiving "glowing reviews," Variety predicts it will run in theaters "long throughout the summer."

Far back in second place was another new film, horror story "Child's Play" from United Artists, at $14.1 million for the three-day weekend.

A remake of the 1988 movie about a disturbingly creepy doll named Chucky, the movie stars the voice of Mark Hamill, and an on-screen Aubrey Plaza. Offsetting its relatively low weekend take was its equally low production cost of $10 million.

Third place went to Disney's "Aladdin," at $13.2 million. The live-action movie, still drawing well in its fifth week out, stars Will Smith in the role of the Genie.

In fourth was Sony's "Men in Black: International" at $10.7 million. The franchise's fourth installment features Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as world-saving alien fighters -- roles previously filled by Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.

Fifth spot went to Universal's animated "The Secret Life of Pets 2," at $10.3 million. This sequel features the voices of Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Patton Oswalt in another tale of the trouble animals can get into when their owners are away.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:

"Rocketman" ($5.6 million)

"John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" ($4.1 million)

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters" ($3.9 million)

"Anna" ($3.6 million)

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" ($3.5 million)

SOURCE:AFP
