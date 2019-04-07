CULTURE
DJ Avicii posthumous album to be released by his family
DJ Avicii left behind a collection of nearly finished songs and was close to completing a new album, his representatives said in a statement.
In this Nov. 24, 2013 file photo, Avicii accepts the award for favorite artist - electronic dance music at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. / AP Archive
April 7, 2019

The family of Swedish DJ Avicii, who took his own life last year, is releasing new music that he was working on before his death.

The electronic dance music star, who had a huge following in Europe, was found dead in Oman on April 20, 2018, at the age of 28. His family said at the time he was a perfectionist who struggled with stress and who "could not go on any longer."

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, left behind a collection of nearly finished songs and was close to completing a new album, his representatives said in a statement on Friday.

"The family decided not to keep the music locked away. Instead, they wanted to share it with his fans all around the world," the statement said.

A single, called "SOS," will be released on April 10 and an album, called "TIM," will be released on June 6.

Profits will go to the Tim Bergling foundation, whose causes includes suicide prevention and mental illness.

