TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye eyes $100B tourism revenue by 2028
Türkiye set to become one of the world's top tourism destinations according to a top official
Türkiye eyes $100B tourism revenue by 2028
Following the pandemic dampening travel worldwide, Türkiye's Tourism Promotion and Development Agency helped the country’s sector make a rapid recovery / Photo: Reuters
April 27, 2023

Türkiye is shooting for tourism revenues of $100 billion by 2028, over double last year’s figure of $46 billion, the deputy culture and tourism minister has said.

Türkiye is taking quick, bold steps to become one of the world’s top tourism destinations, Nadir Alpaslan told a meeting in the southeastern province of Gaziantep on Wednesday.

Following the pandemic dampening travel worldwide, Türkiye's Tourism Promotion and Development Agency helped the country’s sector make a rapid recovery, he said.

The country's tourism revenues totalled $38.9 billion in 2019 but fell to $14.8 billion in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions.

While Türkiye's tourism revenues in 2021 reached $30.2 billion, last year they jumped to $46.3 billion, according to official data.

RelatedWhat is behind Turkey’s tourism boom?
RelatedTurkey: Country ready for tourism, welcomes tourists
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us