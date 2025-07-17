WORLD
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
"Attacking the Presidential Palace in Damascus undermines the (Syrian) government and doesn’t serve our strategic goals," Yair Lapid says.
Aftermath of the Syrian General Staff HQ after Israeli air strikes. / AA
July 17, 2025

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has denounced Israeli air strikes on the Syrian capital, Damascus, as “reckless behaviour.”

“Attacking the Presidential Palace in Damascus undermines the (Syrian) government and doesn’t serve our strategic goals,” Yair Lapid told Israel’s public broadcaster KAN on Thursday.

“It is a reckless behaviour. The Middle East follows it and realises that we believe laws do not apply to us,” he said.

Lapid expressed his disapproval of endangering the Syrian state “under the efforts made by the United States and Europe to achieve stability there.”

At least three people have been killed and dozens wounded in a series of Israeli attacks in Damascus on Wednesday. Tel Aviv claims that the attacks aim to protect the Druze community in Syria.

However, most Druze leaders in Syria have issued joint statements rejecting foreign interference, reaffirming their commitment to a unified Syria and opposing any moves toward division or secession.

On Wednesday, Syria’s Interior Ministry confirmed a new ceasefire agreement in Sweida after clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups in the southern province, which left at least 30 people dead.

The deal provides for the province’s full reintegration under central government control.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
