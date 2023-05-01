The US House speaker has addressed Israel’s parliament, a rare honour awarded to the highest-ranking Republican in US politics at a time of fraught relations between Israel’s government and Democratic President Joe Biden.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu portrayed Monday's speech as a nod to bipartisan US support for Israel as it marks 75 years since its creation. Critics say the platform given to McCarthy — he’s only the second House speaker to address the Knesset, after Newt Gingrich in 1998 — is a pointed jab at Biden.

McCarthy spoke to the Knesset, greeted by frequent applause and a standing ovation, as lawmakers returned from a month-long recess. They are expected to resume the fight over a contentious plan, promoted by the most right-wing government in Israel's history, to overhaul the judiciary.

The plan has split Israelis and drawn a rare public rebuke from Biden. Amid the tensions, Biden has so far denied Netanyahu a typically customary invitation to the White House after his election win late last year.

In a challenge to Biden, McCarthy said Monday he expects the White House “to invite the prime minister over for a meeting, especially with the 75th anniversary” of Israel’s independence. He said he would invite Netanyahu to speak to Congress if Biden doesn’t.

McCarthy's visit to Israel was another sign of the gradual transformation of Israel from a bipartisan matter into a wedge issue in US politics. The trend goes back more than a decade, when Netanyahu began openly siding with Republicans against Democrats. In parallel, some younger progressive Democrats have become increasingly critical of Israeli policies, including the treatment of Palestinians.

McCarthy addressed the Knesset at a time when both Republicans and Democrats are steeling for presidential nomination races. Republicans are seeking to present themselves to voters, especially to evangelical Christians, as the best ally to Israel.

McCarthy and Netanyahu met face to face ahead of the Knesset address and the Republican lavished praise on the Israeli leader, saying his “leadership, character and courage” inspire Americans.

Related How much influence does the US have over Israel?

'Unbreakable bond'

The Californian said the US “cherishes its unbreakable bond" with Israel, pledged continued funding for security assistance, and said the countries must “remain resolute in our commitment that Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon.”

In Washington, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby sidestepped questions about McCarthy’s suggestion that he could invite Netanyahu to speak to Congress separate of a White House visit. Kirby said that he expected Netanyahu would visit the White House at some point but said no visit was planned at the moment.

“I think we’ve seen Speaker McCarthy’s comments and we’ll let him speak to those comments and whatever his intentions are,” Kirby said. “What I can speak to is the longstanding unwavering support President Biden has already provided to the people in Israel over many, many decades of public service."

Before the parliament recess, Netanyahu had paused judicial overhaul plans under intense pressure, which has included large weekly protests, a labour strike and threats by military reservists to stop showing up for duty. Biden waded into the criticism, saying Netanyahu "cannot continue down this road."

While Netanyahu and Biden have known each other for decades, their relationship has soured since Netanyahu returned to office late last year after a brief break as opposition leader.

The Biden administration has voiced unease about Netanyahu's government, made up of ultranationalists who were once at the fringes of Israeli politics and now hold senior positions dealing with the Palestinians and other sensitive issues.