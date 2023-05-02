Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Russia's defence chief urged a state company to double its missile output, as a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive looms and both sides in the 14-month war reportedly feel an ammunition crunch.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, speaking at a meeting with top military brass, said the state-owned Tactical Missiles Corporation had been fulfilling its contracts in a timely manner.

But, Shoigu added, "right now it is necessary to double the production of high-precision weapons in the shortest possible time."

Follow more updates 👇

1439 GMT — Denmark pledges $250mln in military aid to Ukraine

Denmark announced it was sending 1.7 billion kroner ($250 million) worth of military aid to Ukraine "to support the forthcoming Ukrainian offensive," its defence ministry said.

The donation package included mine clearing vehicles, ammunition and financial support for the procurement of air defence, the Danish Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

"The equipment in the donation package is essential to pave the way for Ukrainian tanks and mechanised infantry on the front line," acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, was quoted saying in the statement.

1235 GMT — Eight Russian judokas barred from world championships after Ukraine boycotts

The International Judo Federation (IJF) barred eight members of Russia's world championships squad following Ukraine's boycott over the presence of Russian athletes it argued were active soldiers.

Judo's governing body the IJF said ahead of the May 7-14 championships in Qatar that it had "commissioned independent background checks on the athletes and delegates to ensure both their place of employment and any social media interactions regarding pro-war propaganda."

As a result of those checks, "eight members of the delegation were rejected."

1228 GMT — European court fines Russia for abuse of 'outcast' prisoners

The European Court of Human Rights said Russia must compensate several prisoners belonging to an informal caste of "outcasts" who are subject to abuse and ostracisation behind bars.

The 11 plaintiffs, all of whom have served or are serving time, said they had been placed in the category by their fellow inmates.

So-called "outcasts" are the lowest in the Russian prison pecking order, forced to live apart from others and carry out the institutions' "dirty work".

0903 GMT – At least 6 injured by Russian strikes in Ukraine's frontline regions

At least six people have been injured in Ukraine's frontline regions in overnight strikes by Russia.

"On May 1, the Russians injured two residents of the Donetsk region: in Kramatorsk and Siversk," Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

Kyrylenko also said Ukrainian officials could not confirm the exact number of victims in the cities of Mariupol and Volnovas, as they are under Russian control.

Moscow captured Mariupol in May last year, while Volnovas fell to Russia in the early days of the war that began on February 24, 2022.

Separately, Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram that two people were injured in the village of Kutsurub due to another Russian strike.

0857 GMT — Talks on Black Sea grain export deal set for Wednesday

Talks on the Türkiye-brokered deal that allows the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain are scheduled for tomorrow, with all sides in the negotiations involved, a senior Ukrainian source who declined to be named has said.

Russia, however, has signalled it will not allow the deal agreed last July to continue beyond May 18 because a list of demands to facilitate its own grain and fertiliser exports has not been met.

Andrey Ledenev, a minister-counsellor at the Russian Embassy in the United States, said in a post published on the embassy's Telegram messaging app that there had been no progress in removing obstacles to Russian grain and fertiliser exports.

Ledenev reiterated accusations that the deadlock is a result of the "sanction strategy" of the United States and its Western allies against Moscow, which include restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance industries.

0456 GMT — Ukrainian forces shell village in Russia's Bryansk region

Ukrainian forces have reportedly shelled a village in the Russian Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, the local governor said in a social media post, a day after an explosion derailed a freight train in the region.

"In the morning, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the village of Kurkovichi in the Starodubsky municipal district." Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said in a post on his Telegram channel.

"There were no casualties. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in one of the households. All emergency services are on site." Reuters news agency was not able to independently verify the report.

2256 GMT — Zelenskyy, Trudeau discuss long-term defence ties

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have discussed long-term defence cooperation.

"For as long as it takes. That's how long we're going to provide Ukraine with support," Trudeau tweeted, following a phone call with Zelenskyy.

"You have my word," he told the Ukraine leader. "Canada will continue to be there with military, humanitarian, and financial aid."

Zelenskyy, also in a tweet, said they had discussed "the programme of long-term defence cooperation".

Last month Canada sent eight Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to help the war-torn country fend off Russia's offensive.

Ottawa has committed more than $1 billion in military assistance to Ukraine over the past year, including armoured vehicles, surface-to-air missiles, howitzers and munitions as well as the Leopard 2 tanks.

For our live updates from Monday (May 1), click here