King Charles is set to be crowned alongside the Queen Consort, Camilla, at a lavish ceremony in Westminster Abbey on May 6, marking a momentous occasion in British history.

The King ascended the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September last year, making him the oldest new monarch in British history.

Since then, plans for the much-anticipated Coronation weekend, code-named Operation Golden Orb, have been released, with new ceremony details – from the crown King Charles will wear, to Prince William's role – new ceremony details are being announced every week.

The coronation ceremony is an ancient tradition that has remained largely unchanged for centuries. For nearly 1,000 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey, customarily officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Objects considered sacred play a vital role in the ceremony, representing the powers and responsibilities of the monarch. During the ancient ritual, the new king or queen is presented with these objects.

At Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, the ceremony was divided into six parts: the recognition, the oath, the anointing, the investiture (including the crowning), the enthronement, and the homage.

As preparations for the coronation of King Charles accelerate, all eyes are on what traditions will be upheld during the ceremony. “The ceremony has retained a similar structure for over a thousand years, and this year’s Coronation is expected to include the same core elements while recognising the spirit of our times,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Here’s a look at what happens during the historic ceremony at the centre of London.

Procession

A key aspect of the coronation ceremony is the procession that commences at Buckingham Palace and culminates at Westminster Abbey. The grand display is led by the royal regalia and features state trumpeters, dignitaries, and members of the royal family.

The procession represents the symbolic journey of the monarch from their residence to the site of their coronation, as crowds line the route, cheering and waving flags in celebration.

Recognition and oath

During the coronation ceremony at the Abbey, the crowd is asked if they recognise the new monarch, to which they respond with “God Save The King” or “God Save The Queen”. Following this, the monarch pledges to rule according to the law and with compassion while wearing the traditional crimson Robe of State.

After the pledge, the monarch takes a seat in the Coronation Chair, originally crafted for King Edward I bn 1300. This revered chair has housed the Stone of Scone, also referred to as the ‘Stone of Destiny’, which holds historical significance for the kings of Scotland. Since 1996, it has been housed at Edinburgh Castle unless required for coronation.

Anointing

A traditional custom during the coronation ceremony is the anointing of the monarch with a “holy oil”, made by blending balsam and olive oil. The act of consecration is a powerful symbol of the sovereign’s duty to serve the people and carry out their sacred obligations.

The anointing ceremony occurs during the coronation service, with the Archbishop of Canterbury performing the ritual by applying the oil to the monarch’s forehead, breast, and hands. This ritual is followed by the presentation of the crown, which signifies the monarch’s authority, and the orb, which represents the world.

Investiture and Crowning

The anointing is followed by the dressing of the monarch in the spectacular robe of cloth of gold called the Supertunica and the longer Imperial Mantle. Along with these dresses, the monarch is presented with other items from the Coronation Regalia, such as the gold spurs, the jewelled Sword of Offering, and the Armills, which are gold bracelets representing sincerity and wisdom.

Coronation regalia

At the heart of the coronation ceremony lies the tradition of the regalia, a collection of sacred objects that symbolise the monarch’s power and authority. The regalia comprises several items, including the crown, sceptre, and orb, used in the coronation ceremony.

The regalia’s origins can be traced back to the Middle Ages, with many of the objects having religious symbolism. For instance, the orb represents the world and is topped with a cross, signifying the monarch's role as a Christian leader. The sceptre, on the other hand, represents the monarch's authority and is topped with a dove and a cross, symbolising peace.

Homage

This is the final part of the coronation. The new monarch moves to the throne chair, and senior officials of the United Kingdom pay homage to the newly-crowned monarch. They place their hands on the monarch’s knees, swear allegiance, touch the crown and kiss the monarch's right hand.

In 1953, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, was the first to pay homage to his wife, pledging his service to her.

King Charles III’s Coronation

The highly anticipated Coronation ceremony of King Charles III will be held on May 6, 2023. This grand event will not only pay homage to long-standing traditions but also highlight the King's current duties and future vision.

The Queen Consort is also crowned during a more modest ceremony alongside the King, where she receives a smaller version of the Sceptre with the Cross after being anointed and crowned.

For the Coronation of the Queen Consort, Queen Mary's Crown will be used at Westminster Abbey.