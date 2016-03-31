BIZTECH

Michael Jordan becomes highest paid retired athlete of 2015
Fifty-three year old basketball legend Michael Jordan tops 'highest paid retired athlete list,' while former England captain David Beckham takes second place
By Staff Reporter
March 31, 2016

Basketball legend Michael Jordan was the "highest paid retired athlete of 2015," according to a list published Thursday by US business magazine Forbes on Thursday.

According to the list, Jordan, 53, has made $110 million in earnings in 2015, as sales of his Nike-owned Jordan brand rose 14 percent in the US.

Jordan was worth an estimated $1.1 billion in 2015, according to Forbes.

In 2015, Forbes magazine revealed its 29th annual World's Billionaires List, in which Jordan made his debut. He qualified as the 1,741st richest person in the world, the magazine said.

Jordan, who retired from professional basketball in 2003, also owns an NBA team, the Charlotte Hornets.

The Forbes list takes into account salaries, endorsements, licensing, speaking and appearances, golf course designs, book deals and production contracts.

The list said the second top-earner retired athlete was David Beckham, who enjoyed an illustrious football career with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Los Angeles Galaxy.

Beckham earned $65 million in 2015 and "had his biggest year ever from an income standpoint," according to Forbes.

He retired from professional football in 2014.

SOURCE:TRT World
