WORLD
3 MIN READ
China, Pakistan cement ties with $2B trade agreement
China's Xinjiang and Pakistani counterparts develop economic partnership, signing $2 billion agreement
China, Pakistan cement ties with $2B trade agreement
Xinjiang Communist Party Secretary Zhang Chunxian answers a question during the Xinjiang delegation's group meeting at the annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC), the country's parliament, in Beijing, March 10, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 8, 2016

Xinjiang, an autonomous region in northwest China, signed deals worth about $2 billion with Pakistan this week during a visit to Pakistan by Xinjiang's top official, who sought to cement ties with an important security partner.

Pakistan last year agreed to energy and infrastructure projects worth $46 billion with China to set up a so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, in an attempt to boost to Pakistan's crumbling infrastructure and energy sector.

In return, China will get a free trade zone in Pakistan's Gwadar port and access to the Arabian Sea. New Pakistani roads will open up routes for Chinese goods into Europe and the Middle East from landlocked Xinjiang, which borders Pakistan.

During a four-day visit to Pakistan, Xinjiang's Communist Party Chief Zhang Chunxian met Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, visited Islamabad, Karachi and Gwadar, the official Xinjiang Daily said on Friday.

"China and Pakistan have a deep friendship, are good neighbours, friends, brothers and partners," the newspaper cited Zhang as saying.

"On this trip, I have deeply felt this friendship and the atmosphere surrounding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor."

The $2 billion agreements covered infrastructure, solar power and logistics, among other projects, signed by companies from Xinjiang with their Pakistan counterparts, the newspaper said, without giving details.

China and Pakistan call each other "all-weather friends" and their ties have been underpinned by long-standing wariness of their common neighbour, India, and a desire to hedge against US influence in the region.

While meeting Sharif, the two countries agreed to continue working together to fight terrorism, strengthen border controls, maintain regional peace and stability and ensure the economic corridor projects that are protected, the newspaper said.

Zhang also met Pakistan's military on the trip, it added, without elaborating.

Hundreds of people have been killed in unrest in Xinjiang in the last few years.

Whereas exiles and rights groups confirm that Chinese controls on the religion and culture of the Muslim Uighur in Xinjiang is largely behind the violence, China denies any rights abuse in Xinjiang and says its people are free to practice Islam.

Zhang visited a mosque in Islamabad, where he "got a deep understanding of Pakistan's religious affairs management," the Xinjiang Daily added.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us