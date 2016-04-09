WORLD
2 MIN READ
Al Qaeda's local wing denies it killed 15 Yemeni soldiers
Al Qaeda affiliated armed group denies that it had killed 15 Yemeni government servicemen loyal to Saudi-backed president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi
Al Qaeda's local wing denies it killed 15 Yemeni soldiers
Yemeni soldiers check a vehicle at a checkpoint of the historical town of Baraqish in the country's al-Jawf Province after it was taken over by pro-government forces from Houthi fighters on April 6, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 9, 2016

Al Qaeda-affiliated armed group denied on Saturday that it had killed 15 Yemeni soldiers loyal to President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi in the Ahwar region of the country.

Local officials and residents earlier said militants were kidnapped soldiers while travelling from the southern port of Aden to al-Mahra Province in eastern Yemen via Ahwar, a city in Abyan Province under Al Qaeda control.

However, Al Qaeda denied any responsibility of killings in a online statement.

The warring parties in Yemen have agreed to a cessation of hostilities starting at midnight on April 10 and peace talks in Kuwait beginning a week later, United Nations special envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed announced in late March.

There have already been several failed attempts to defuse the conflict in Yemen, which has drawn in regional foes Saudi Arabia and Iran, and triggered a humanitarian crisis in the Arab world's poorest country.

The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition formally began its intervention in Yemen on March 25, 2015 after the Houthi rebels advanced on the southern city of Aden, forcing Yemeni President Hadi to flee the city.

According to Yemen's Ministry of Public Health, at least 7,000 people, including 1600 children, have been killed in the ongoing civil war in Yemen, nearly half of them civilians. More than 16,500 people have been injured since March 2015.

Twenty million people in the country are in need of aid, 13 million are facing food shortages and 9.4 million are having difficulties accessing drinking water.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us