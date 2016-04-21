POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Olympic torch lit in Greek ruins at Olympia
Olimpic flame lit at birthplace of ancient games in Greece, declaring countdown of Rio de Janeiro Olympics
Olympic torch lit in Greek ruins at Olympia
A lit torch of Rio de Janeiro Olympic games seen during a dress rehearsal for the lighting of the Rio Olympics flame, in Ancient Olympia, southern Greece, on Wednesday, April 20, 2016 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 21, 2016

The official countdown to this year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics began on Thursday when the torch was lit at the site of the ancient Games, with organisers hoping it will shift attention away from Brazil's political and financial turmoil.

On a glorious spring day with the sun burning hot above the ancient stadium in Olympia, an actress playing a high priestess lit a torch from the rays of the sun at the temple of Hera, using a parabolic mirror, to kick off a domestic relay.

Brazilian organisers will receive the flame in a handover at the Panathenian stadium on April 27 in Athens, site of the first modern Olympics, and will start their relay on May 3 in the capital Brasilia, ending in Rio on the day of the opening ceremony.

Preparations for the first Games in South America, which run from Aug. 5-21, have been plagued by problems and a shortage of cash for organisers as the country is experiencing its worst recession in decades.

"(The torch lighting) brings a message that can and will unite our dear Brazil, a country that is suffering much more than it deserves in its quest for a brighter future," Rio Games chief Carlos Nuzman said in his speech.

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, who cancelled her trip to ancient Olympia, is facing impeachment.

The crisis has paralysed the country's ability to revive its economy from recession in the midst of a huge corruption scandal involving state-run oil firm Petrobras.

"Despite the difficulties that Brazil is facing today, the flame is a timeless reminder that we are all part of the same humanity," International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said.

"Rio de Janeiro... will provide a spectacular to showcase the best of the human spirit. In just a few weeks the Brazilian people will enthusiastically welcome the world and amaze us with their joy of life and their passion for sport," Bach said.

Thursday's ceremony marks the 80-year anniversary since the relay, which did not exist in the ancient Greek Olympics, was introduced by the Nazi organisers of the 1936 Berlin Games.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us