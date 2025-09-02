In besieged Gaza, where a genocide is underway, Israel continues to obscure the truth and murder the messengers.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military assassinated two more Palestinian journalists – Rasmi Jihad Salem and Eman Al-Zamli — who are now part of the growing list of journalists killed in what is considered the world's deadliest conflict for media workers.

Palestinian officials say that Salem, who worked for the Manara Media Company, was killed by Israel in a strike at Abu al-Amin Street near al-Jalaa Square in Gaza City.

Additionally, north of Khan Younis city, Israel is said to have used a drone to assassinate journalist Al-Zamli when she was fetching drinking water near the Hamad City neighbourhood.

According to Al Jazeera's count, Israel has killed 274 Palestinian journalists in Gaza since October 2023 — excluding Salem and Al-Zamli — whose names it has published in a latest video.

Israel has barred international media from covering its genocide while conducting guided tours for journalists from allied countries.

News outlets instead rely largely on Palestinian journalists in Gaza — as well as residents — to show the world what is happening there. Israel often questions the affiliations of Palestinian journalists reporting the horrors of genocide but does not permit foreigners in.

Media analysts suggest that while Israel is attempting to implement a media blackout in Gaza, its efforts remain unchallenged by many Western media organisations and journalists who have failed to support their Palestinian colleagues.

Ian Williams, President of the Foreign Press Association (FPA), tells TRT World, "Israel would like a media blackout but is stuck because a large Black Hole on the southeastern corner of the Mediterranean is very obvious and hard to miss. Each barbarity by Israel erodes its vestigial credibility with the rest of the world."

Williams criticises foreign outlets, especially from Western countries, for not taking the plight of Palestinian journalists seriously, stating they shouldn't be trusted with "serious issues."

He says, "There can no longer be any apologies. Any reporter not outraged by this latest atrocity should be relegated to covering weddings, funerals and fashion, and not trusted with any serious issues.

And as for the plight of the journalists — their fate is inextricably bound with the people of Gaza."

'Netanyahu is amoral with shades of megalomania'

The genocide in Gaza is also ranked as the deadliest conflict for journalists in modern history. Israel has killed more journalists in Gaza than in the US Civil War, both World Wars, the Vietnam War, the Korean War, the wars in former Yugoslavia, and the post-9/11 Afghanistan war, combined.

In August, when Israel killed at least five journalists in twin missile strike on Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital, it drew global outrage, prompting it to disseminate a false narrative that it had struck a camera positioned by Hamas.

The claim was quickly debunked by Reuters news agency, which stated that the camera belonged to its journalist. At least 20 people were killed by Israel. And among those were five journalists including Mohammad Salama, a cameraman for Al Jazeera, Hussam Al-Masri, who was a contractor for Reuters, Mariam Abu Dagga, who has worked with the Associated Press and other outlets throughout the genocide, and freelance journalists Moath Abu Taha and Ahmed Abu Aziz.