Turkish Armed Forces announced that operations targeting PKK terrorists in the Silopi district of Turkey's southeastern Sirnak province came to an end on Friday.

Security forces have killed 19 terrorists since April 5, when the campaign was started after PKK terrorist group launched a rocket attack in which one police officer died and four others were wounded.

During the operations, 32 handmade explosives were disposed and 14 barricades were removed.

Forces also seized several long barreled weapons, hand grenades, rocket projectiles, and a great amount of ammunition.

Turkey started its anti-terror operations across the country last July, after PKK resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state, ending a two-and-a-half-year-long ceasefire.

Since then, more than 5,350 PKK terrorists have been killed across the country.