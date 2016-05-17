WORLD
3 MIN READ
Multiple bombings kill 63 in Baghdad
Three bombings in the Iraqi capital leave at least 63 dead and 100 injured. DAESH claims responsibility of one.
People gather at the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraqi May 17, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 17, 2016

Three huge bombings rocked the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Tuesday, killing at least 63 people, and wounding more than 100 others, officials said.

A suicide bombing targeted a marketplace in the northern district of al Shaab and resulted in 38 casualties, while a car bomb in the southern neighbourhood of al-Rasheed left 19 people dead. At least 87 were wounded in the attacks.

Another car bomb, described as a suicide attack, took place in the southern neighbourhood of al Rasheed killed six and wounded 21.

DAESH distributed a statement saying one of its members had carried out the attack with hand grenades and a suicide vest. There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the other two bombings.

The incidents followed the deadliest week of attacks that took place in the capital this year. The attacks, which were also claimed by DAESH, killed 100 people.

According to a spokesman for Baghdad Operations Command, initial investigations revealed that a female suicide bomber was behind the attack that took place in al-Shaab. The attacker had set off an explosives-filled vest in coordination with a planted bomb.

The recently intensified terrorist attacks in and around the capital sparked popular outrage against the government for failing to ensure security.

Prime Minister Haider al Abadi says his efforts to fight DAESH and fighter attacks are stalled due to the current political crisis that followed his attempt to reshuffle the cabinet to fight corruption.

The country has been relatively secure compared to recent years, when DAESH terrorists seized swathes of the country, almost to the outskirts of Baghdad's ramparts. However, pressure on Abadi to resolve the crisis increases, as the latest consecutive attacks suggest that the capital could return to the old days.

SOURCE:TRT World
