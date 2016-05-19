The Google Cultural Institute has unveiled its new ultra high resolution Art Camera which is capable of taking gigapixel images which are made of over 1 billion pixels.

A number of these high tech cameras were created to digitise the world's greatest works of art.

Once it's placed in front of a painting, it takes thousands of ultra high resolution close-ups of it.

After each detail is scanned, Google's software takes these shots and brings them together into one final image.

The Google Cultural Institute has digitised over 1,000 paintings in the past year using the camera.

With older methods, it took five years to archive the first 200 artworks in high resolution.

The Art Camera allows people to see every brushstroke, to read what is unreadable by the naked eye and to find hidden nuances in the artworks.

A number of these cameras will now be sent to museums around the world in order to create a digital archive.

Click here to experience some of the images captured from works by famous artists including Picasso, Signac, Rembrandt, Monet and Van Gogh.