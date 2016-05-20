WORLD
4 MIN READ
Second of the Chibok girls rescued in Nigeria
Serah Luka is one of more than 200 girls abducted from the government school in Chibok over two years ago.
This handout picture shows Serah Luka after she was rescued during an operation conducted by Nigeria's Army. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 20, 2016

Nigerian military said it rescued a second girl, kidnapped alongside over 200 schoolgirls by Boko Haram in the northeastern Nigerian town of Chibok.

A spokesman for the Nigerian Army, Sani Usman said on Thursday that the girl's name is Serah Luka and she was from the northeastern town of Madagali, in the state of Adamawa, which borders Borno.

He said, "We are glad to state that among those rescued is a girl believed to be one of the Chibok Government Secondary School girls that were abducted," adding that she was receiving medical treatment.

This event came two days after the rescue of first schoolgirl, Amina Ali Darsha Nkeki, who was found by soldiers and vigilantes near Damboa, in northeastern part of the country.

Officials confirmed Amina was one of the 219 girls abducted from the government school in Chibok in April 2014.

The governor of Borno state, where Chibok is located, stated that the army is trying to rescue the remaining girls from Boko Haram.

"We believe that in the coming weeks we shall recover the rest of the girls," Governor Kashim Shettima told reporters. "The military is already moving into the forest."

The governor's comments came shortly after Amina, the first girl to be rescued, met Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

"Amina's rescue gives us new hope and offers a unique opportunity to vital information," Nigerian President Buhari said during a meeting with Amina, her mother and officials after a presidential jet had flown her to Abuja.

How were the schoolgirls abducted?

During the April 2014 attack, Boko Haram militants kidnapped 276 girls in a night-time raid from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok in northeastern Borno state.

The girls were forced from their dormitories into trucks and driven into the forest. Around 57 of them managed to flee.

An international media campaign was launched, backed by personalities including US First Lady Michelle Obama and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Soon after, the incident gained the attention of the international community and #BringBackOurGirls hashtag stormed social media.

Some facts about Boko Haram

  • Boko Haram was founded in 2002 and is opposed to Western-style education in Nigeria and neighbour countries

  • It took up arms in 2009 and has staged suicide bombings, kidnappings and raids in the region

  • Abducted more than 250 schoolgirls in a night-time raid on Chibok in April 2014

  • Pledged loyalty to DAESH in 2015 and declared itself DAESH' West African Province

  • Captured large area in northeastern Nigeria but has recently lost most of its territory

  • Death tool from Boko Haram has reached more than 15,000 people and two million people have been displaced in West African countries

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
