Olympic divers slammed Rio organisers on Sunday for not replacing the murky green water in their pool that has left some athletes with itchy eyes is the result of an unplanned dump of hydrogen peroxide into the water.

The 50 metre water polo pool was drained with 3.73 million litres of fresh water being pumped in for the synchronised swimming events. But the adjacent diving pool at the Maria Lenk Aquatic Centre was left as is causing divers to grin and bear the grim conditions.

"Considering our competitions are going through until the end I wish they had changed the diving pool," said Australia's Maddison Keeney, who finished fifth in the women's 3m springboard final.

"I don't think I can blame the pool for my bad diving. It's more of a mental thing really, it's just unpleasant.

"I'm glad to be out now. Don't want to go diving in the swamp again."

A contractor added 80 litres of hydrogen peroxide to each of the diving and water polo pools last Friday but organisers said they only found out on Tuesday when the water in the diving pool turned green from its typical blue during the women's 10 metre platform final.

According to organisers, the addition of hydrogen peroxide neutralised the chlorine and allowed algae to bloom.

"This is a way of cleaning swimming pools but you're not supposed to combine it with chlorine," Gustavo Nascimento, Rio 2016's director of venue management, told reporters.

"We were not consulted, our contractor's failure is our failure."

The green pools have become a huge headache for organisers of the Rio Games, becoming the butt of "swamp" jokes among the millions of spectators in the stands and watching in television. Some water polo players have complained about itchy eyes.

The electronic monitoring system for the pools at the Maria Lenk Aquatics Center was functioning but was fooled by the chemical reaction to think that the chlorine was still working, Nascimento said. The fact that 120 athletes were using the diving pool also increased the amount of "organics" in the water, he added.

To treat the water, which organisers said does not pose any risk to athletes, they have been stabilising the chemistry and trying to make the algae more dense to clean it up but were racing against time to avoid disrupting competition schedules.

The organisers will keep the water in the diving pool and continue treatment, as it did not seem to concern the athletes as much, they said.

Rio Games spokesman Mario Andrada, who declined to answer questions on who the contractor was or who would pay for the treatment, had previously said the issue would be solved by Wednesday but admitted they had overpromised and undelivered.

"Of course it's an embarrassment," said Andrada. "This was probably the only issue that we were unable to solve quickly."

Luckily for them, divers have been taking it in their stride.

"When the water's too murky you can't see the bottom of the pool so it affects your target point when you're doing your turns in the air," China's Shi Tingmao said after placing first in Saturday's women's three metres springboard semi-finals. "So it has some impact but it's not a big problem."

American Abby Johnston, who also qualified for the final, said her "chemistry brain was going 'what?'" when told about the hydrogen peroxide dump.

"But it's a fun thing for all of us divers to stand up there and talk about. We're all in this together."