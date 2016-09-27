WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bombs explode outside German mosque and conference centre
No one was killed or injured in the blasts. Police believe the attacks might be motivated by xenophobia.
Bombs explode outside German mosque and conference centre
No arrests were made after a bomb exploded outside this mosque in Dresden, Germany on Monday night. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 27, 2016

Two home-made bombs exploded outside the German city of Dresden's Fatih Camii Mosque and International Congress Centre respectively on Monday evening. No one was killed or injured in the attacks.

"Even if we so far have no claim of responsibility, we must go on the basis that the motive was xenophobic," Horst Kretzschmar, president of Dresden police, said in a statement on Tuesday. No suspects have been apprehended after the attack.

Kretzschmar added the police believe the attacks may be connected to the upcoming anniversary of Germany's Day of National Unity which celebrates the reunification of Soviet-aligned East Germany and West Germany on October 3, 1990.

Mosques and an Islamic cultural centre in the area were put under police protection following the bombings.

Dresden has been a hotbed of far-right activity in recent years.

During the 2000s, several large neo-Nazi rallies took place in the city. It has come under the spotlight more recently for being the birthplace of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, which scored nearly 10 per cent of the vote in the city's 2015 mayoral election.

Incidents of anti-refugee violence have also taken place in Dresden following the influx of around 1 million refugees into Germany last year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us