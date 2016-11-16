A suicide bombing in Kabul has left at least four staff of the Afghan intelligence agency dead and several others injured.

The Wednesday morning blast targeted a vehicle of the National Directorate of Security carrying Afghan intelligence workers in the Pol-e Mahmood Khan area of the capital. Local media reported at least 11 people were injured in the attack, which occurred along a high-traffic road leading to the Ministry of Defence and the presidential palace.

"Terrorist groups, to spread fear and disrupt security of the people of Afghanistan, target sacred and publicly-beneficial sites, travellers as well as the true sons and daughters of this country who strive day and night to provide security for our citizens," the presidential palace said in a statement condemning the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

It is not yet known if civilians were among the wounded.

The explosion illustrates the ongoing security challenges facing the nation at a time when the European Union is looking to deport thousands of Afghan refugees whose asylum claims were rejected. The United Nations continues to record increasing civilian casualties in the country.

According to the United Nations, 95 civilians were killed and 111 injured in the period between October 30 and November 5.