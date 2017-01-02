Romania, one of Europe's poorest countries, on Sunday marked the tenth anniversary of joining the European Union.

The country's economy has strengthened since it joined the bloc in 2007. In the first half of this year, its economic growth accelerated to 5.2 percent, which is the highest in the bloc.

Although the country has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the bloc, around a quarter of its population still lives below the poverty line.

TRT World's Matthew Symington has more details.