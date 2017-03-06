BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
French carmaker buys Opel-Vauxhall for €2.2B
The deal will make Groupe PSA the second-biggest carmaker in Europe after Germany's Volkswagen.
French carmaker buys Opel-Vauxhall for €2.2B
Carlos Tavares (L), Chairman of the Managing Board of French carmaker Groupe PSA, shakes hands with Mary Barra, chairwoman and CEO of General Motors, before a news conference in Paris, France, March 6, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 6, 2017

French carmaker Groupe PSA on Monday announced the acquisition of General Motors' Opel and Vauxhall brands for €2.2 billion ($2.38 billion).

The move will make the owner of Peugeot and Citroen the second-biggest carmaker in Europe after Germany's Volkswagen.

Groupe PSA said it was also buying GM Europe's financial operations for €900 million, taking the total value of the deal to €2.2 billion.

The takeover includes six assembly plants and five component-making facilities, and some 40,000 employees.

The French giant's shares rose more than three percent, trading at €19.67 on the Paris stock exchange early Monday, after news of the deal broke.

Groupe PSA boss Carlos Tavares said the firm was "deeply committed to continuing to develop this great company and accelerating its turnaround."

Founded in 1862, Opel in recent years booked repeated losses, costing Detroit-based GM around $15 billion since 2000.

Opel operates some 10 factories spread across six European countries, and had 35,600 employees at the end of 2015, with 18,250 of them in Germany.

Vauxhall employs around 5,000 people in Britain.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us