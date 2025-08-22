WORLD
2 min read
Hungary, Slovakia press EU to act over Ukraine’s Druzhba pipeline attacks
Hungary has repeatedly experienced disruptions to its oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, with the third incident reported on Friday.
Hungary, Slovakia press EU to act over Ukraine’s Druzhba pipeline attacks
Hungary has repeatedly seen its oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline cut, with the third disruption in recent days. / Reuters
13 hours ago

Hungary and Slovakia, in a letter sent to Brussels, have urged the European Commission to "act against Ukraine's repeated attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline", Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"Such attacks are a direct and unacceptable assault on our energy security," Szijjarto posted on X, accusing the commission of remaining "silent".

A Ukrainian strike hit a "fuel infrastructure facility" in Russia's Unechsky district, according to Aleksandr Bogomaz, the governor of western Bryansk region.

He did not directly name the pipeline, but an important pumping station for Druzhba - Russian for "friendship" - is in the district and has been targeted many times.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban also said on Friday that he had complained to US President Donald Trump after Ukraine's military actions against Russia's war disrupted oil supplies.

Hungary has repeatedly seen its oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline cut, with the third disruption in recent days reported on Friday.

"I asked for the help of the American president. The Ukrainians keep shelling the Friendship oil pipeline," Orban said, according to a Facebook post by his Fidesz party on Friday. He said that Trump replied, expressing support.

Recommended

Hungarian energy company MOL said in a statement that the "security of supply continues to be guaranteed".

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Monday said Hungary should complain to its "friends in Moscow" over the oil disruptions.

"It is Russia, not Ukraine, who began this war and refuses to end it," he posted on X.

But the Druzhba pipeline was temporarily exempted to give landlocked Central European countries time to diversify.

Orban and his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico have regularly slammed the sanctions, citing energy security.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye launches first-ever European oil and gas exploration in Hungary
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Hungary says won't be dragged into war after attack on pipeline bringing Russian oil
Thai ex-PM Thaksin cleared of royal defamation charges
China to host global leaders at SCO summit amid 'power politics'
Screen time over! Japanese city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit
Powerful 7.5 earthquake hits south of Chile, tsunami risk downgraded
Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem slams Israel's army as 'Nazis'
Thai court to deliver ruling in ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra's royal insult case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel weighs cutting water supply to northern Gaza to forcibly push Palestinians south
Judge rules Trump's former lawyer, Alina Habba, unlawfully served as US attorney
Colombia rocked by twin attacks leaving 13 dead
Supreme Court lets Trump slash $783M in research funding in anti-DEI push
US says all 55 million visas subject to review
Bangladesh cancels visa requirements for Pakistani officials for first time since 1971
Türkiye: Israeli policies fuel Syria instability, threaten region
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us