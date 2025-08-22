WORLD
Senior Daesh member killed in northern Syria
US CENTCOM vows to target Daesh terrorists throughout the region.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) / TRT Balkan
17 hours ago

The US Central Command announced on Friday that its forces killed a senior Daesh member and key financier during a raid in Atimah, northern Syria.

The raid carried out on August 19 killed the terrorist who “had relationships throughout the Daesh network in the region, posing a direct threat to US and Coalition forces and the new Syrian government.”

“We will continue to pursue Daesh terrorists with unwavering determination, throughout the region”, said Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of CENTCOM.

“Together with our partners and allies, CENTCOM remains steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the lasting defeat of Daesh and the protection of the US homeland.”

SOURCE:AA
