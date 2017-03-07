British pop star George Michael, who was found dead at his home on December 25, 2016, died of natural causes, a coroner announced on Tuesday.

Darren Salter, a senior coroner for Oxfordshire, said a post-mortem has found that the singer died of "dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver."

Dilated cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the heart's ability to pump blood is limited, while myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle.

Salter said because Michael died of natural causes, no inquest would be held.

Michael died at his home in Oxfordshire county, southern England. He was 53. An initial autopsy failed to determine the cause of death.