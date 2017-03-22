WORLD
2 MIN READ
Manbij is emerging as a Syria flashpoint
The northern city of Manbij is at the intersection of regime, US, Russian and Turkish interests in Syria. It's held by the US-backed YPG, and is emerging as a potential flash point in this complex war.
US troops on patrol in Manbij. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 22, 2017

The city of Manbij has become a new focus of the Syrian conflict.

Turkish President RecepTayyip Erdogan has threatened to launch an operation along with Turkish-backed rebels to drive the YPG out of the northern city. Russian troops and regime forces are also in the area.

The YPG seized Manbij from Daesh with the help of US forces. The US-backed group then handed over territory it controlled west of Manbij to forces loyal to Bashar al Assad's regime, in the face of threats from the Turkish president.

Turkey considers YPG a terrorist organisation because of its affiliation with the PKK. But the US sees the YPG as a "reliable partner" on the ground in Syria against Daesh, and continues to support them in the field.

Russia has also deployed troops near Manbij.

With three major stakeholders bearing down on the city, it has become a symbol of the broader war in Syria.

But as TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi explains, life goes on.

SOURCE:TRT World
