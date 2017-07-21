An Ethiopian family has been feeding hyenas from the wild for nearly 60 years. It's become so popular they're now attracting local and international tourists.

Abbas Yusuf feeds the hyenas directly from his mouth to encourage visitors who come to watch him take care of the animals.

​Some of them have conquered their fear of the powerful animals and now take part in feeding them.

But the family tradition has come under threat as the city has grown and the hyenas are running away and disappearing because they have no habitat.

TRT World's Fidelis Mbah has the story.