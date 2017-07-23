POLITICS
Over 2,000 swimmers cross Istanbul's Bosphorus from Asia to Europe
More than 2,200 swimmers from around 50 countries took part in the 29th Samsung Cross-Continental Swimming Race organised on Sunday by the Turkish Olympic Committee in Istanbul.
Swimmers compete in the Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swim event on July 23, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 23, 2017

More than 2,200 swimmers participated in the 29th Samsung Cross-Continental Swimming Race from Asia to Europe across the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul.

Some 2,277 swimmers from 49 countries swam the course, which started at Kanlica pier on the Asian side and ended six-and-a-half kilometres (4 miles) later in front of Kurucesme Cemil Topuzlu Park on the European side.

TRT World'sDenee Savoia reports the annual race.

Russian swimmers Evgeny Eliseev and Kristina Kochetkova won the 6,5 kilometres race in the general classification of men and women.

In the general classification, Eliseev became the champion among men with a rating of 50 minutes 58 seconds, while DogukanUlac was second and Erge Can Gezmis was third in the race.

Among women, Kochetkova became the winner with 54 minutes and 57 seconds while last year's champion Nilay Erkal finished second, and Buse Topcu finished third.

Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak, President of the National Olympic Committee of Turkey Ugur Erdener and Samsung Electronics President of Turkey DaeHyun Kim attended medals ceremony in Istanbul.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, the minister stressed that Turkey is a safe place for tourism and said, "Some talk about terrorism in our country, but you see that our life is going on normally. Turkey is a safe spot for tourism and culture. This country will continue to grow and continue to develop its sports activities."

The race in 2016 was declared as the World Open Water Swimming Offering of the Year by the World Open Water Swimming Association.

SOURCE:AA
